Police cameras target Reddingmuirhead road to deter speeding drivers

They will be in place from Monday at the B810, Shieldhill Road in Reddingmuirhead.

The action by the East Safety Camera Unit follows concerns raised about drivers racing along the road which is close to Braes High School and a local community centre.

They welcomed the deployment.

Pic: TSPL

Despite the concerns, the road does not meet the requirement for permanent speed cameras - so officers will begin a flexible deployment.

This allows enforcement for a maximum of three months in high footfall areas, where speed surveys have shown there is an issue with speed limit compliance and active travel could be encouraged by lower speeds.

Michael Grant, East Safety Camera unit manager, said: “Speed surveys at this location have shown that there are concerning numbers of drivers exceeding the 30mph limit and this deployment should be a reminder of the importance of adhering to the speed limit in built up areas.

“Flexible deployments allow Safety Cameras Scotland to work in with Police Scotland and local authorities to address concerns in areas that have a high footfall where there is an evidenced issue with speed. “

Welcoming the move, Sergeant Graeme Fox, Braes and Bo’ness Community Sergeant, added: “The local community has raised concerns about the speed of vehicles travelling in both directions on B810, Shieldhill Road, Reddingmuirhead, which is close to Braes High School and the local community centre.

“I am delighted the East Safety Camera Unit are able to support us and the local community to improve public safety on this route.”

