Police advise motorists to avoid Larbert roundabouts and motorway due to 'significant delays'

Motorists are being held up in the morning and evening commutes as a result of roadworks between the roundabouts at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the M876.

Offering travel advice, Forth Valley Police Division tweeted: “An alternative route would be to exit the M80 at J6, travel on the A803 towards Falkirk, then turn north onto the A9 at the Camelon Roundabout.”

Roundabout roadworks have led to traffic tailbacks on the M876, Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen.

