Police advise motorists to avoid Larbert roundabouts and motorway due to 'significant delays'
Drivers are being advised to avoid a stretch of motorway in Larbert at peak times – due to “significant delays” caused by roadworks.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:47 pm
Motorists are being held up in the morning and evening commutes as a result of roadworks between the roundabouts at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the M876.
Offering travel advice, Forth Valley Police Division tweeted: “An alternative route would be to exit the M80 at J6, travel on the A803 towards Falkirk, then turn north onto the A9 at the Camelon Roundabout.”