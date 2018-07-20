Plans to bring back Bonnybridge station heating up

A group which aims to re-establish a train station has appointed the consultancy firm members believe can help them achieve their aim.

Reinstate Bonnybridge Railway Station (RBRS) has teamed up with the Scottish Community Development Centre (SCDC) to collate information for a report which will gauge public opinion on the proposal.

Bryan Deakin, RBRS convener, said: “SCDC’s core vision is for an active, inclusive and just Scotland where our communities are strong, equitable and sustainable. We are thrilled to be working with them.”

RBRS needs volunteers to help carry out a survey next month. Email info@bonnybridgerailway.scot.