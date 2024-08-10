Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While the town is gearing up for Party at the Palace, revellers are being reminded that its best to plan ahead for getting home.

For Falkirk Council has announced a road closure at the A803 Lathallan Roundabout.

Works began on August 2 and will continue until August 12, meaning revellers may have to consider their route home carefully.

The road closure is in operation overnight, from 8pm to 6am, until Monday. The prohibition is to allow for carriageway resurfacing to be undertaken.

Let’s Rock Scotland today (Saturday) will be headlined by Ali Campbell, frontman of reggae legend’s UB40.

ScotRail has also issued travel advice, reminding customers that the final trains on Sunday will depart Linlithgow before the end of the event.

As with last week, Sunday’s timetable will be significantly reduced and customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or website to get the latest information. This will be updated today (Friday).

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “Customers are reminded that with the temporary timetable currently in place, there are fewer services than normal in operation.

“With trains expected to be busier than usual, we’re encouraging everyone to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner."

While this may cause a headache for some, others are looking forward to a great weekend of music – with Let’s Rock Scotland on Saturday and Party at the Palace on Sunday.

The two festivals have joined forces for the first time.

Let’s Rock Scotland today (Saturday) will be headlined by the former frontman of reggae legends UB40, Ali Campbell, with Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids and Toyah also taking to the stage. Also making their first ever UK festival performance tomorrow are Thereza Bazar’s Dollar.

On Sunday, Party at The Palace will be headlined by Irish superstar Ronan Keating, with performances from pop legends Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy and Sweet Female Attitude, amongst others.

The new partnership of Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace unites two festivals with a proven track record of delivering successful events in Scotland which share the same values – offering family-friendly events which provide a fantastic festival experience at a fair price.

And with 2024 marking ten years since the very first Party at The Palace, joining forces with Let’s Rock Scotland is a chance to create something truly special.

John Richardson, Party at The Palace director, said: “With the event now in its tenth year, this collaboration will help ensure we are here for another ten years.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we have teamed up with our friends at Lets Rock to help us deliver the biggest party of the summer.”

For last minute tickets, visit www.letsrockthepalace.com.