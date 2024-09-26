Peak rail fares to return for Falkirk district passengers from next week as 12 month off-peak all-day trial ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peak fares will return to Scotland’s railways from Monday.

The Scottish Government’s off-peak all-day fares trial ends on Friday, September 27 with peak time travel restrictions returning from Monday morning.

The 12-month pilot is coming to an end this week after Transport Scotland said it had only enjoyed a “limited degree of success”.

The Scottish Government had subsidised the temporary removal of ScotRail peak fares for the past 12 months as part of efforts to encourage commuters to travel by rail instead of car.

However, despite an increase in passenger numbers it had not been enough for the scheme to be self-financing.

Following the re-introduction of the peak time fares, ScotRail is introducing new ways for customers to save when they travel at these times of day.

An additional 20 per cent discount is being introduced on season tickets for the next 12 months.

Available on weekly, monthly and annual season tickets, the extra discount will mean customers will save more than 40 per cent on their daily commute compared to five or 20 Anytime Day Return tickets.

ScotRail’s Flexipass tickets, which can be used over a 60-day period, will provide 12 journeys instead of ten, for the same price, giving customers an additional saving on an already discounted ticket.

Super Off-Peak Day Return tickets will also return from September 30. These tickets, which are available on selected routes, are ideal for those travelling at the quietest times of the day and offer great value.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “My Ministerial colleagues and I understand the end of this pilot will be disappointing for many rail users, particularly those who cannot choose when they travel to and from work.

"The 12-month discount on all ScotRail season tickets – coupled with the significant savings to be made using Flexipass – is aimed at offering value savings for those very passengers.

"While the Peak Fares Removal Pilot was a welcome incentive over the last 12 months, analysis has shown it would have required a ten per cent increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing, and a more significant modal shift.

"The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations improve in future years.”

Claire Dickie, ScotRail commercial director, added: “The peak fares trial may be coming to an end, but we are introducing new ways for customers to lock in great value on their regular peak-time train travel.

"Whether you’re commuting daily or travelling frequently on the same route, we’ll continue to offer you great value on a safe, reliable and green form of public transport.”

For more information on the rail fares and potential savings visit scotrail.co.uk