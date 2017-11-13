Paving the way for new bridge over  the River Carron

Work begins next month on a new bridge that will connect four communities – Bainsford, Langlees, Carron and Carronshore.

The Abbotshaugh footbridge over the River Carron will cost around £840,000 and should be in place by Spring next year.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for environment, said: “The new bridge will be a significant asset firstly by providing a new link for the four communities it will connect and secondly for the other 12 towns and villages situated along the River Carron.

“There has been a strong desire in the communities along the River Carron for a bridge to be built at this location.”

It will span 48 metres with steel ramps, will be suitable for both cycling and walking and, following a competitive tender process, will be built by contractors RJ McLeod.

The bridge will be built off site and transported and lifted into position early next year. The bridge will be secured in place and ramps and path connections will be installed before the bridge opens to the public.

In 2009 Communities Along the Carron (CATCA) carried out a public consultation which identified issues and aspirations to improve the environment along the 16 communities bordering the River Carron. A report was published which identified a desire for a bridge over the River Carron.

The bridge has been funded by Falkirk Council, Sustrans Scotland’s Community Links Programme and the European funding organisation Kelvin Valley & Falkirk LEADER Program.