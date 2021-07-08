Overnight slip road closure on M9 adds 10 miles to journeys

A slip road on the M9 will be closed for two nights to allow for resurfacing work.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:20 pm
Junction 9 northbound will close between 7:30pm and 6:00am on Friday, July 9, and Monday 12th.

Motorists should continue north to Junction 10 and return to Junction 9 via the M9 southbound.

The diversion will add approximately 11 minutes and 10 miles to journeys.

The main carriageway of the M9 northbound will remain open to traffic, with a single lane closure in place.

