Overnight slip road closure on M9 adds 10 miles to journeys
A slip road on the M9 will be closed for two nights to allow for resurfacing work.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:21 pm
Junction 9 northbound will close between 7:30pm and 6:00am on Friday, July 9, and Monday 12th.
Motorists should continue north to Junction 10 and return to Junction 9 via the M9 southbound.
The diversion will add approximately 11 minutes and 10 miles to journeys.
The main carriageway of the M9 northbound will remain open to traffic, with a single lane closure in place.