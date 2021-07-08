Overnight slip road closure on M9 adds 10 miles to journeys

Junction 9 northbound will close between 7:30pm and 6:00am on Friday, July 9, and Monday 12th.

Motorists should continue north to Junction 10 and return to Junction 9 via the M9 southbound.

The diversion will add approximately 11 minutes and 10 miles to journeys.

Picture Michael Gillen

The main carriageway of the M9 northbound will remain open to traffic, with a single lane closure in place.

