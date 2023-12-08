Overnight works to renew the road surface on a section of the southbound M90/A90 trunk road south of Junction 1A Queensferry are set to begin on Monday, December 11.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project over four nights.

For the safety of workers and road users, the southbound M90 will be closed at Queensferry Junction from 9pm to 6am from December 11 to 14 inclusive.

A diversion route will be signposted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 Builyeon Road to Echline Junction, taking the third exit onto the A9000 bus lane towards Edinburgh. Traffic will then join the A90, continuing via the A902 Maybury Road and A8 Glasgow Road to Newbridge. This diversion will add an estimated 14 minutes to affected journeys.

During these closures, all traffic will be permitted to use the public transport link from Echline Junction. Outwith the closures the link will revert to normal usage, allowing authorised vehicles only.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the M90/A90 trunk road will remove defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them at night to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”