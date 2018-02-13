On-going and upcoming roadworks in the Falkirk area - February 13

Do you have an appointment to get to? Make sure you don’t miss it with our list of roadworks for this week and the rest of the month.

Banknock: 255 Kilsyth Road, Clancy Water, Scottish Water, temporary traffic lights in place until today (February 13)

Bainsford: Main Street at no.87, emergency works, temporary traffic lights in place until February 19 Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, Scottish Power, Scottish Power, temporary traffic lights in place until March 5 Falkirk: Falkirk Stadium,Falkirk Football Club, road closure in place from 12.01am to 11.59pm until May 1

Falkirk: Footpath in Anson Avenue between No.29 and Westburn Avenue, Falkirk Council, footpath closed because of an unstable wall until April 15

Falkirk: Overnight at Kerse Lane at Stewart, Coneworx Ltd, Network Upgrade, temporary traffic lights in place from 10pm to 6am until February 16

Falkirk: Vellore Road,Tough Construction, Utility Installation, temporary traffic lights in place between 6am and 11.50pm until February 18

Larbert: B905 from Checkbar Rbt to Denny Road at cemetery entrance, Falkirk Council, QRT – Pothole, temporary traffic lights in place until tomorrow (February 14)

Larbert: Broomage Avenue, Falkirk Council, QRT – Pothole, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (February 14) Larbert: Stirling Road outside numbers 30 to 54, Falkirk Council, QRT – Pothole, temporary traffic lights in place until tomorrow (February 14)

Maddiston: Main Road 15m N of jct Parkhill Drive to o/s The Auld Nick Parkhill Drive Jct Main Road, Openreach, Openreach Cabling, temporary traffic lights in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm until today (February 13)

Maddiston: Main Road 15m N of jct Parkhill Drive to Simpson Drive o/s Sulva at jct Main Road, Openreach, Openreach Cabling, temporary traffic lights in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm until today (February 13)

Reddingmuirhead: Redding Road jct., Newlands Road, BT Openreach, Installations, temporary traffic lights in place until February 15  Stenhousemuir: Roughlands Rbt, Falkirk Council, QRT – Pothole, temporary traffic lights in place until tomorrow (February 14)