On-going and upcoming roadworks in the Falkirk area - August 21

Make sure you don’t get held up with our handy list of current and planned roadworks.

Bonnybridge: Greenhill Road, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, August 15-28, temporary traffic lights

Brightons: Newlands Road at Polworth Avenue, footway repairs, August 21-23, temporary traffic lights

Carronshore: Main Street, SGN, gas mains, August 13-September 2, 7.30am-4.15pm, road closure

California: Blackbraes Road, utility repairs, August 20-31, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Arnot Street, Kier, roofing, July 2-August 22, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue, Ailsa Builders, roofing, July 2-August 22, 7.30am-6pm, road closure

Fankerton: Fankerton Road, utility repairs, August 21, temporary traffic lights

Grangemouth: Footway from Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black, water mains, May 21-October 1, 8am-6pm, footpath closure

Grangemouth: Abbots Road at Ochil Street, utility works, August 16-22, temporary traffic lights

High Bonnybridge: Beam Road, Kier, ironworks repairs, August 22, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, February 19-September 19, temporary traffic lights