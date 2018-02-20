On-going and upcoming roadworks in Falkirk area - February 20

Be sure to check these listings to make sure you get to your destination on time.

Avonbridge: Main Street at Avonwood, SP Energy Networks, emergency Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (February 21)

Bonnybridge: Bonnyfield Road at Woodlea Gardens, emergency works, temporary traffic lights until February 24

Bo’ness: Provost Road at Dean Burn, safety barrier works, temporary traffic lights until February 23

Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, Scottish Power, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until March 5

Falkirk: Vellore Road, utility repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 12

Grangemouth: Torwood Avenue, Falkirk Council, buildout pedestrian, temporary traffic lights until March 2

Larbert: Stirling Road at the viaduct, Class One TM, rail bridge works, temporary traffic lights between 10pm and 5pm until February 22

Redding: B805 Redding Road at Blair’s Canal, Falkirk Council, vehicular restraint, temporary traffic lights until February 26