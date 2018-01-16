On-going and upcoming roadworks in Falkirk area

No-one likes roadworks, but here’s a list of those on-going and upcoming so you can plan your journey in advance.

Bonnybridge: B816 Seabegs Road at Moffat’s Catering, telecommunication works, temporary traffic lights until January 22

Avonbridge: Main Street, Scottish Water, road closed until January 19

Maddiston: Vellore Road, utility provision, road closed until January 29

Banknock: Kilsyth Road/Hollandbush Avenue, Scotia Gas Networks, renew gas mains, temporary traffic lights until January 29

Bo’ness: Grangepans at Philpingstone Road, Morrison Utility Services, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until February 5

Falkirk: A9 Tor Burn, 100m north of Bogend Road to Stirling boundary, Roadbridge, open cut track, temporary traffic lights (5am - 10pm) until January 29

Falkirk: Seaforth Road, from Lomond Drive (west) to Tay Street, carriageway repairs, road closed until January 26

Falkirk: Footpath in Anson Avenue between No.29 and Westburn Avenue, Falkirk Council, unstable wall, footpath closure until April 15

Head Of Muir: Drove Loan at Drove Loan Crescent, SGN, gas works, temporary traffic lights (8am - 4.45pm) until 19

Larbert: A88 Bellsdyke Road at Hamilton Road, George Leslie, cut and cap, temporary traffic lights (9.30am - 6pm) until January 16

Redding: B805 Redding Road at Blair’s Canal, Falkirk Council, vehicular restraint, temporary traffic lights until January 31