On-going and upcoming roadwords in Falkirk area - April 3

Getting to your destintion shouldn’t be a hassle - make sure you know where the works are to ensure you get there stress-free.

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge, Falkirk Council, emergency repairs, road closure between 6am-5pm until April 28

Falkirk: A9 Adjacent to Merchiston Road, Falkirk Council, widening, temporary traffic lights between April 3-17

Falkirk: A905 at Kersie Bridge, Falkirk Council, safety barrier work, temporary traffic lights from April 4-9

Falkirk: A9 from Merchiston Roundabout to Rosebank Roundabout, footway improvement works, temporary traffic lights until April 17

Falkirk: Summerford Road, Falkirk Council, drainage works, road closure between 8am-5pm until April 5

Grangemouth: Beancross Road at M9 Junction 5, Lochwynd Ltd, traffic signal, temporary traffic lights until April 20

Grangemouth: Newhouse Road from South Marshall Street to Orchard Street, Falkirk Council, bridge Repairs, road closure between 8am-4.30pm until April 6

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until May 31

Reddingmuirhead: Newlands Road, utility repairs, temporary traffic lights extended to April 5