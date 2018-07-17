On-going and upcoming road works in Falkirk area - July 17

Don’t want to get stuck in works? Here’s a list of the roads and areas to avoid.

Bonnybridge: Dalnair Road, Amey Consulting, bridge inspection, July 11-12, 10pm-6am, road closure

Avonbridge: Blackston Road, Falkirk Council, resurfacing works, July 12-27, 6am-7pm, road closure

Camelon: Mariner Road, Falkirk Council, resurfacing works, July 12-27, 6am-7pm, road closure

Carron: Carronshore Road, SGN, gas mains, July 2-August 5, 7.30am-4.15pm, road closure

Dennyloanhead: Denny Road/Drove Loan, SGN, gas investigation, July 11-20, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Arnot Street, Kier, roofing, July 2-August 22, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue, Ailsa Builders, roofing, July 2-August 22, 7.30am-6pm, road closure

Falkirk: Mariner Road, Falkirk Council, footway surfacing, June 18-July 13, 7.30am-5pm., road closure

Grangemouth: Beancross Road, Kier, ironworks repairs, July 18, 9.30am-3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

High Bonnybridge: Beam Road, Falkirk Council, surface dressing, July 4-13, 6am-6pm, road closure

Larbert: Bellsdyke Road Clancy Water, Scottish Water, July 11-17, temporary traffic lights

Laurieston: Sandyloan, Falkirk Council, resurfacing works, July 12-27, 6am-7pm, road closure

Polmont: Main Street, Kier, ironworks repairs, July 15, 9.30am-3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

Slamannan: Avonbridge Road , Falkirk Council, carriageway, July 5-13, 6am-6pm, road closure

Slamannan: Station Road, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, July 10-19, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, February 19-July 19, temporary traffic lights