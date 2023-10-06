Off-peak fares available all day for the next six months
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scottish Government-funded project, encouraging people to travel by rail instead of car, will allow customers to travel all day on off-peak fares until the end of March 2024.
One of the most significant impacts of the pandemic was to radically change the commuter market, with a significant drop in the number of people travelling during the traditional peak times. That market is only around 70 per cent of what it was before the pandemic.
It is expected that the trial will encourage more people to use ScotRail services, with cheaper fares during the peak periods attracting more people to consider travelling by rail.
ScotRail expects that some trains will be busier and will be monitoring services daily. The rail operator will be communicating with customers throughout the trial to provide information so customers can make informed decisions about their journey.
The train operator will have additional carriages on services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, with every service operating with seven or eight carriages.
Alex Hynes, Scotland’s Railway Managing Director, said: “We want to encourage more people across the country to choose rail travel instead of using the car.
“Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to make sure that this six-month trial will be a success, and we will be monitoring our services and stations daily to see where we have any significant increases in customer journeys.”
Linlithgow MSP and Minister for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, was on hand to launch the new fares on Monday.
She said: “This marks the start of our unique pilot which is making rail fares simpler and cheaper as we seek to encourage more people to use public transport.
“This approach reflects our Programme for Government commitment to encourage a shift towards sustainable transport.
“We recognise there is much to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net zero targets. With simpler fares, which are valid all day, plus great savings to be made up and down the country, there’s never been a better time to choose the train.”