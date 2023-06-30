Number of electric cars in Falkirk district rose by more than 50 per cent last year

There are more electric cars on the roads in Falkirk (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The UK Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery-electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035. The AA said the numbers show "the appetite for electric vehicles is steadily growing", adding improved charging infrastructure and more affordable price points could see the total number break the one million mark this year.

But a senior figure at Auto Trader said the uptake is not sufficient to meet the Government's "admirable but ambitious 2030 targets," and called on support for the market to further increase electric car adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Department for Transport figures show 840 battery-electric cars were registered in Falkirk at the end of last year – up from 505 the year before. Across the UK, 629,000 battery-electric cars were licensed at the end of 2022 – up by 66 per cent from 379,000 at the end of 2021.

But Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said the online car marketplace has seen interest in brand-new electric vehicles drop by almost two thirds since the beginning of last year. He said: "The uptake is positive and moving in the right direction, but it’s not where we need to be if we’re to meet the Government’s admirable, but ambitious 2030 targets."

He added "substantial measures to support the market", such as cutting VAT on public chargers, should be introduced to further encourage buyers. To reach the Government’s goal, the focus needs to be on converting the masses and making EVs more accessible across different demographics."

The number of plug-in hybrids also rose during 2022, with 30 per cent more cars registered on the UK's roads at the end of 2022 than the year before. In Falkirk, 414 hybrid petrol and diesel cars were licensed – up from 279 in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: "The growing number of vehicles that come with a plug shows that the appetite for electric vehicles is steadily growing. Continued growth in the public charging network, improved single-charge distances and more models available at more affordable price points could mean the number of battery electric cars breaks the one million mark this year."