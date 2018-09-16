‘No major injuries’ in Falkirk crash

This was the scene at the junction of West Bridge Street and Hope Street in Falkirk this morning, after a crash which sparked an immediate response from emergency services.

Both cars involved were badly damaged or written off, and the wrecked vehicles were soon removed from the scene.

Police say any injuries suffered by were minor, but some people involved were taken to hospital as a precaution.

They are unaware of any major problem caused to local traffic by the crash, which happened before 11am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police via 101.