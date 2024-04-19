Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local residents joined MSPs outside Holyrood on Tuesday to deliver a 2000-signature petition addressed to Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie.

The petition called on the Scottish Government to name a date for a new train station for Winchburgh, one of the country’s fastest growing communities.

Winchburgh Developments Ltd has delivered thousands of new homes and new schools to accommodate children in the growing population. However, a train station has not been delivered as it was not a condition of planning permission.

​Residents from Winchburgh made their feelings clear as they handed in a petition at the Scottish Parliament.

As a result, homeowners in Winchburgh have been left without commuter links to Glasgow and Edinburgh, leading to a campaign to get the station built.

Graham Campbell, Winchburgh Community Council chairman, said: “The time is now for those in power to act on this proposal. What is the Scottish Government waiting for?

“It is introducing rail links in smaller communities across Scotland and has now acknowledged it holds the keys to unlock the potential for Winchburgh, the station that will have the greatest impact in reaching net-zero.

“Today’s petition is about urging them to set a date for a railway station that will benefit tens of thousands of people and help us reach those climate targets.”

John Hamilton, Winchburgh Developments Ltd CEO, added: “We're only here developing Winchburgh for a finite amount of time, until all the land has been developed and all the houses, schools, parks and amenities are built.

“We don't want to miss this opportunity to take 500,000 cars off the central belt’s motorways each year.”

Among the MSPs supporting the campaigners was Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop, who said: “I have long been supportive of the case for the proposed train station and will continue to help all the key partners working together to deliver it.”

Foysol Choudhury, Lothian MSP, said: “Winchburgh residents have campaigned for many years for a station. I’m hopeful this petition will lead to action.”

On Wednesday, a meeting was held between Transport Scotland, Winchburgh Developments, Network Rail and the Scottish Government’s Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity – facilitated by West Lothian Council.

Depute council leader Kirsteen Sullivan, who chaired the meeting, said: “We share the frustration felt by many local residents but it is outwith the remit of a local authority to deliver stations.

“Transport Scotland advised us that no complete business plan or design is in place, in addition to there being no funding solution. We were disappointed to hear this; it had been our understanding that some of these obstacles had been overcome.

“The lead developer has indicated that they would be willing to partially fund a train station and we have put forward the case for the Scottish Government to utilise funding identified in the City Region Deal.