New study claims Falkirk roads are the second safest in the UK

Aberdeen tops the Bill Plant Driving School study as the region with the safest roads in Britain – with 70 accidents reported during the 2021-2022 period – while Falkirk reported 82, putting the area well ahead of third placed Darlington, which saw 103 accidents reported on its roads.

Of the 82 accidents reported in the Falkirk area, seven took place on a motorway, 35 happened on A roads and 40 were classed as minor accidents.

A new study has found the Falkirk area's roads are the second safest in the UK