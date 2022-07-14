New study claims Falkirk roads are the second safest in the UK

According to new research only roads in the Aberdeen area have seen less accidents than roads in the Falkirk area over the last year – placing them at one and two in the list of the UK’s safest roads.

Aberdeen tops the Bill Plant Driving School study as the region with the safest roads in Britain – with 70 accidents reported during the 2021-2022 period – while Falkirk reported 82, putting the area well ahead of third placed Darlington, which saw 103 accidents reported on its roads.

Of the 82 accidents reported in the Falkirk area, seven took place on a motorway, 35 happened on A roads and 40 were classed as minor accidents.

A new study has found the Falkirk area's roads are the second safest in the UK

The research also revealed, between 2021 and 2022, the driving test pass rate in the Falkirk area was 48 per cent, which is some way behind the UK’ best rate of 63 per cent in Durham.

