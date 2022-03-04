Here are where eight new speed cameras will soon operate in Glasgow, Falkirk, Cardross, Greenock and Port Glasgow

Four will be in Glasgow, with the others in Cardross, Falkirk, Greenock and Port Glasgow.

The locations were chosen following an initial list published in 2020.

They were selected following an assessment of speeding and collisions, with Transport Scotland saying cameras are installed “primarily where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions and where there is evidence of both collisions and speeding”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Falkirk camera was installed on the A803 Camelon Road near the entrance to Dollar Park last month. Picture: Michael Gillen

Installation of the new fixed cameras, which do not flash when activated, is expected to be completed by mid-this month at:

- Bearsden Road, Glasgow;

- Nitshill Road, Glasgow;

- Crookston Road, Glasgow;

- Great Western Road, near Gartnavel Hospital, Glasgow;

- Main Road, Cardross;

- Dubbs Road, Mid Achinleck, Port Glasgow;

- Camelon Road, Arnothill, Falkirk;

- Regent Street, Greenock.

The cameras are part of Transport Scotland’s ambitious strategy to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the country’s roads to zero by 2030.

Ms Gilruth said: “A range of evidence is used to identify the sites most in need of these new cameras.

"This means we are targeting this kind of safety intervention where speed has been issue in the past, with the aim of having the maximum impact on reducing accidents.

“Where safety cameras have been installed on other routes, they have a strong track record of improving driver behaviour, reducing speeding and making our roads safer for all.

“Deaths or serious injuries on our road network are not an inevitability.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.