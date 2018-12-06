New Scotrail timetables to be rolled out this weekend

Rail commuters across Falkirk are being urged to check their routes this weekend as they could be affected by major Scotrail timetable changes.

Due to a new schedule being rolled out from December 9, trains from Larbert will no longer stop at Polmont and Linlithgow and trains between Edinburgh and Dunblane will also no longer call at Polmont or Linlithgow.

Scotrail say the new timetables, which also feature new routes will “markedly improve” services for passengers and, thanks to investment in new trains and infrastructure, the rail provider is laying the foundations of “the best railway Scotland has ever had”.

It also claims its new December timetable is just the initial phase of a wider scheme, linked to electrification, that will take railway services to a new level.

Many local rail users disagree, however, arguing that the changes will in fact deliver a worse service overall.

Paul Moran said he now faces higher childcare costs as a result of the changes due to waits between connections which he claims will “effectively almost double” his journey length.

Daniel Sutherland added: “What happens when the first train is late or cancelled or the same at Falkirk Grahamston? Scotrail have increased the likelihood of cancellations and complaints.”

A Scotrail spokesperson said: “The investment the ScotRail Alliance is making to modernise the railway, introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.

“This is the first stage of improvements with further timetable changes over the next 12 months.”

For further information on Scotrail’s new timetables and routes visit www.scotrail.co.uk