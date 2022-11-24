Picture Michael Gillen

Falkirk High recorded some 431,898 entries and exits between April 2021 and March 2022, according to the figures published today by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR).

Larbert was the second busiest station with 424,396.

The figures reveal the extent to which people have returned to commuting after the pandemic which saw travel restricted and businesses switch to working from home.

The ORR estimates detail the annual total of passenger entries and exits at each of the 2570 stations across the UK.

The High station had 148,030 full ticket travels, 240,228 on reduced tickets, and 43,640 season tickets, giving the station a total of 431,898.

Larbert’s numbers were 137,746 (full), 240,494 (reduced), and 46,156 season tickets for a total of 424,396.

Falkirk Grahamston was third in the local table with 117,140 (full), 190,100 (reduced), 34,534 (season) for a total of 341,774. Polmont was the fourth busiest station in the district with 113,934 (full), 190,268 (reduced) and 36,116 (season) for a total of 340,318, while Camelon was the quietest of the local stations with 41,200 (full), 40,884 (reduced) and 12,706 (season) for a total of 94,790.

Feras Alshaker, director of planning and performance at the Office of Rail and Road said: “It is heartening to see passengers return to travelling by rail following what was a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic.

