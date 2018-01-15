New parking enforcement for Falkirk

Streets in the Falkirk area could by policed by the local authority as early as October if an application for decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE) is granted.

Falkirk Council is now working on creating the infrastructure it needs to be effective when it comes to enforcing parking laws – including securing the services of six dedicated traffic attendants to cover the area.

The progress of the DPE application was discussed at a meeting of the council’s executive committee on Tuesday.

Rhona Geisler, director of development services, said: “We have to make sure our lines and signs are all in order. Should the application be approved by ministers we will undertake this work.

“This process can take nine months so it could be in place by October this year.”

Members heard the Road Traffic Act 1991 allows local authorities to apply to Scottish Ministers to make a designation order which decriminalises parking enforcement. There are several benefits to adopting DPE – one of which is enforcement of both on-street and off-street parking can be undertaken in a co-ordinated and comprehensive manner under a single regime.

Councillor Dennis Goldie said he welcomed the move, but wanted to make sure the six traffic attendants would police rural areas as well as Falkirk town centre.

Consultation will be a key aspect of the new regime, with residents being asked to identifying parking hotspots and report them.