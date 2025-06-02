New direct train service between Larbert and London Euston to launch in 2026

A direct rail service between Larbert and London is expected to launch in mid 2026.

The news comes after FirstGroup has secured a deal with rolling stock company Eversholt Rail for the use of five trains on its planned new route between Stirling and London Euston.

The transport firm currently has track access rights from regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for the route on the West Coast Main Line until 2030.

Trains, operated under the Lumo brand, will run four return services per day (three on Sundays) between the capital and Stirling, with its stops including Larbert.

It will also stop at Greenfaulds, Whifflet, Motherwell, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Preston, Crewe, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes Central.

It will be the first direct services to London from Larbert, Greenfaulds and Whifflet.

The new services were initially planned to start this year, but FirstGroup said they are “currently expected to commence mid-2026 following the delivery of the trains and staff training”.

The company said the agreement with Eversholt Rail is for five Class 222 diesel trains, each with a capacity for about 340 standard-class seats.

It expects the services will achieve annual sales of about £50 million and a “low double-digit” operating profit margin.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said: "The mobilisation of our new service between London and Stirling is another important step towards rolling out Lumo as a nationwide operator and growing our open access capacity, a key priority for the group.

"Our investment and capabilities in open access rail have delivered reliable, value for money services, grown rail demand and helped to spur economic growth and connect communities. We look forward to doing the same on our new services."