West Lothian Council’s executive has approved plans to subsidise a new Lothian Country service from October following a competitive tendering process.

The 72 service will provide hourly links from 6am until 10pm, seven days a week, operating between Kirkliston and Livingston via Winchburgh, Broxburn and Uphall.

The funding for the service has been provided by developer contributions from Winchburgh Developments, as part of the Public Transport Strategy for the growing community. This funding will allow the service to be established for the first two years, with the aim of becoming commercially viable without subsidy in the future.

The new 72 service will begin in October which will help reconnect Winchburgh with the rest of West Lothian.

It is proposed that the new route will use the town centre link road when it is completed, to help the majority of Winchburgh residents have closer access to bus services.

Tom Conn, environment and sustainability executive councillor, said: “I’m sure the Winchburgh community will join me in warmly welcoming the return of a bus service linking them with the wider West Lothian area.

“It will be a real boost to the local community. I’d encourage local residents to make good use of the service when it launches later this year to make sure it can become commercially viable in the future, as this developer funding is intended to support the establishment of the service, ensuring sustainable and efficient transport links going forward.”

Council officers will go through the formal process registering the route with the Traffic Commissioner now contracts have been agreed with Lothian Country. Currently, the X38 Stirling to Edinburgh is the only bus service that serves Winchburgh, after the 600 service was withdrawn in May.

Keith Finlay, Lothian Country’s commercial chief, said: “We are delighted to be working with the council to introduce Service 72, providing vital new transport links for the local community, including the new development within Winchburgh.