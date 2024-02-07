Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of Royal Terrace in Linlithgow will be closed to raise the height of the railway boundary wall.

Bosses at the rail network company have pledged to use stone closely matched to the existing wall. It will be raised to 1.8m to comply with current railway standards and to protect the safety of both passengers and those living alongside the rail line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is scheduled to begin this Saturday, February 10 and will be ongoing until Sunday, February 25, during which time a 30m section of Royal Terrace closed.

Part of Royal Terrace in Linlithgow will be closed for two weeks. Pic: Contributed

Local access will be permitted to residents, pedestrians and cyclists; however, vehicles will be diverted via Preston Road, High Street, High Port and station road, and vice versa.

Engineers will carry out the work on Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8am and 5pm, with three Saturday nightshifts from 10pm until 8am on February 10, 17 and 24.

Stephen Boslem, works delivery manager for Network Rail said: “The work to raise the height of the railway boundary on Royal Terrace in Linlithgow is part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe and reliable railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we need to close the road to vehicles to deliver the work safely and efficiently, we will maintain access throughout for local residents, pedestrians and cyclists to minimise the impact of the closure.

“We’d like to thank local residents for their patience as we carry out this work.”