Winchburgh Developments Ltd is delivering thousands of new homes and new schools in the area.

However, a train station has not been delivered as it was not a condition of planning permission.

As a result, homeowners have been left without rail links to Glasgow and Edinburgh, leading to a campaign to get the station built.

MSP is calling for sustained action to secure a new station for the ever-growing population in Winchburgh.

Foysol Choudhury, Labour MSP for Lothian, has been pursuing the issue on behalf of constituents and raised it in the Scottish Parliament, as well as making enquiries with other stakeholders.

Mr Choudhury has written to three successive Ministers for Transport – Jenny Gilruth, Kevin Stewart and Fiona Hyslop – to ask them to meet with him and other interested MSPs so that they can all work together to try to find a solution.

Mr Choudhury received a response on January 10, which referenced the correspondence and said that, as Winchburgh is in Ms Hyslop's constituency, she has recused herself from this project.

The letter said the issue now lies in the Ministerial Portfolio of Patrick Harvie MSP, who cannot meet with Mr Choudhury at this time.

Mr Choudhury has written back to Mr Harvie highlighting the importance of meeting to discuss the issue.

He said: “It is incredibly disappointing that I have had to write to so many Ministers, only to receive a response which did not offer a meeting.