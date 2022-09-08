Motorists warned speed camera on Falkirk's Camelon Road set to come into operation

The Home Office type approved vector spot speed camera was installed on the A803 Camelon Road earlier this year, but has not yet been operational.

However, drivers will need to slow down from next week or risk a fine as the camera has the ability to detect vehicles travelling in both directions.

The installation of the camera at this location aims to improve driver behaviour and enhance the levels of speed limit compliance.

The speed camera on Camelon Road near the entrance to Dollar Park will come into operation on Monday, September 12, 2022.

As well as catching those breaking the 30mph limit, it will also cover the bus lane which is banned to most cars at peak times of the day.

The towering camera is situated near the entrance to Dollar Park and opposite the Park Hotel.

Camelon Road was identified as a site that would benefit from safety camera enforcement with four serious collisions occurring over a four year period and speed surveys finding that 70 per cent of motorists were travelling above the 30mph speed limit.

Chief Inspector Andy Gibb, Police Scotland road policing, said: “Safety cameras are deployed where there is a history of injury collisions and an identified issue with speed.

"Every year the Safety Camera Units undertake site selection along with roads authorities to identify a list of new sites that meet the collision and speed profile criteria, as well as determining the most appropriate type of camera for enforcement.

"As a result it was decided that a fixed camera would be the most appropriate option on Camelon Road as it has the advantage of being able to enforce 24 hours a day.

“The camera should remind drivers of the importance of travelling within the speed limit at all times and will ultimately result in improved speed limit compliance and a reduction in collisions.”

Michael Grant, East Safety Camera Unit, added: “Camelon Road is the main arterial route in to Falkirk with an average of 16,000 vehicles using this road per day.

"Collision data and speed profiles were concerning and showed that a permanent deterrent was required to improve driver behavious and create a safer road.