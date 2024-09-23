Motorists warned of overnight slip road closure on A876 for resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carriageway resurfacing works will close the westbound A876 exit slip road for two nights next week

The slip road exiting the westbound A876 at Junction 3 Bowtrees will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am on the nights of Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A876 South Approach Road westbound, exiting via the local traffic slip road to Bowtrees Roundabout, then taking the second exit to join the slip road onto the M876 westbound. This diversion will add approximately 0.8 miles and one minute to affected journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

The roadworks on the A876 westbound exit slip are scheduled to take place next week. (Pic: National World)

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out these resurfacing works.

“It is essential that we close the slip road during the works to ensure the safety of workers and road users. However, we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.”