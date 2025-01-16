Motorists warned of overnight closures of M90 for Queensferry Crossing maintenance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised of overnight closures on the M90 around the Queensferry Crossing.

The overnight closures are to allow maintenance to be carried out on the Queensferry Crossing.

The work will include updating and testing software for the automated barriers that are used to divert traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, an inspection of the expansion joints on the southbound carriageway, and other routine tasks.

The M90 will be closed from 11pm to 4am on Thursday, January 16 in both directions at Junction 1B Ferrytoll. Southbound traffic will be diverted off the M90 at Ferrytoll, across the Forth Road Bridge and along the A904 Builyeon Road to rejoin the M90 at Junction 1A Queensferry. Northbound traffic will be diverted off the motorway at Ferrytoll then immediately back on again via the northbound on-slip.

Overnight closures on the M90 will allow maintenance to be carried out on the Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The road will also be closed overnight on Friday, from 11pm to 4am, in both directions between the Scotstoun and Queensferry junctions.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound Public Transport Link and the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound Public Transport Link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted on to M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry

The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The Queensferry Crossing automated barriers require routine software updates.

“A recent review of the system identified that an update, followed by trial deployments of the barriers, is required to ensure the barriers continue to function properly.

“We need to close the carriageway to ensure the safety of road users and workers; however, we’ve scheduled the work between 11pm and 4am to minimise any disruption.

“We’ll be making full use of the closures to carry out other maintenance tasks.”

A section of the northbound carriageway on the Queensferry Crossing is also being temporarily realigned with traffic cones for up to 16 days. The work started on Wednesday, January 15.

This is to enable essential under-deck maintenance at the south end of the crossing which began in December but was not completed due to adverse weather.

Northbound abnormal loads will be required to divert via Clackmannanshire Bridge during this period. The southbound carriageway will not be affected.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions, except during the installation and removal of the temporary traffic management at the start and end of the period, when traffic will be restricted to one lane between 10pm and 6am overnight.

A 50mph temporary speed limit will be in force throughout and a free vehicle recovery service will be provided.