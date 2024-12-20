Motorists warned of M9 slip road closures near Grangemouth and Polmont

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST
Motorists are being warned of motorway diversions while work is carried out to fell trees.

A series of northbound slip road closures is scheduled at M9 Junction 5 at Cadgers Brae Roundabout, to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out tree felling works.

The M9 Junction 5 northbound off-slip will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am on Monday, December 30 and Friday, January 3.

Traffic wishing to exit the M9 northbound at Junction 5 will be directed to continue onwards to exit at M9 Junction 7, following the M876 eastbound to turn at Junction 3 and return westbound to join the M9 southbound then exit via the Junction 5 southbound off-slip. This will add approximately 11.6 miles and 13 minutes to affected journeys.

Slip roads will be closed to allow work to take place. Pic: National Worldplaceholder image
The M9 Junction 5 northbound on-slip will then be closed on five nights from Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10, between 7.30pm and 6am.

Traffic wishing to join the M9 northbound will be directed to join the M9 southbound to turn at Junction 4 and return northbound. This will add approximately 3.5 miles and 5 minutes to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and all traffic management will be removed out with working hours.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “Some trees near M9 Junction 5 need to be felled as part of ongoing landscaping works.

“Space is quite limited, so to do this safely we need to close the slip roads next to where the work is taking place.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding. If you need to use this junction during the works, our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey.”

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.

