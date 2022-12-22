The road has been closed following the incident.

Police have closed the motorway to traffi c heading eastbound towards Edinburgh at junction 4 Lathallan after an incident at junction 2, Old Philpstoun, saw an HGV overturn.

The incident happened earlier this morning.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

As a result of the incident, the on-slips at both junction 4 Lathallan and junction 3 Linlithgow have been closed to traffic.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on the M9 at Junction 2 around, 9.15am on Thursday, 22 December, 2022.