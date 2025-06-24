Motorists warned for five nights of closure on M876 near Larbert

Motorists face a diversion while part of a motorway is closed to allow for carriageway resurfacing.

An section of the eastbound M876 motorway between Junction 2 North Broomage and the M876/M9 merge (M9 Junction 8) will be closed while BEAR Scotland carry out the work.

The carriageway will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am for five nights, from Friday to Thursday, July 4 to 10. However, no works will take place Saturday or Sunday.

A signed diversion route will be in place for eastbound traffic from Junction 2, via the A88 and A905. Traffic will rejoin the M876 at Junction 3 (Bowtrees) and continue to M9 Junction 7 to resume their journey.

Part of the eastbound carriageway of the M876 will be closed for resurfacing. Pic: Contributed

This diversion will add approximately six minutes and 2.6 miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Network manager, said: "It is essential for the safety of road users and our teams to close these sections of carriageway while resurfacing take place.”

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding."

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.

