Motorists warned Clackmannanshire Bridge to be closed for repairs
The northbound A876 over the Clackmannanshire Bridge between Higgins Neuk Roundabout and Kilbagie Roundabout will be closed from 7.30pm until 6am on the nights of Monday to Wednesday, August 18, 19 and 20 to allow defects in the carriageway to be repaired.
A diversion route will be signposted via the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge and the A977, adding approximately 0.3 miles and three minutes to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the works.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “It’s necessary to close the northbound A876 to repair defects in the carriageway, however the diversion is relatively short and the works will take place at night.
“If you do need to travel on this route on the nights of August 18, 19 and 20 our advice is to allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”
Live traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.
All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.