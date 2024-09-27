Motorists warned as works will impact traffic on busy M9 near Grangemouth and Polmont
BEAR Scotland is to replace approximately 1000 metres of boundary fence on the southbound M9 between Junctions 5 and 4, near Grangemouth and Polmont, in an investment by Transport Scotland worth £75,000.
Vegetation clearance and fencing replacement work will begin on Monday, October 7 and is expected to continue for eight weeks.
Work will take place during the day from Monday to Friday.
For the safety of workers and road users during the works, the hard shoulder on two sections of the M9 southbound will be closed until works are completed.
The works have been programmed after the bird nesting season, in order to limit impact on local wildlife.
To reduce the project’s environmental impact, all existing fencing materials will be recycled.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These upgrades to the boundary fence along the M9 will improve safety for both road users and local communities.
“We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”
