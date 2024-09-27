Motorists warned as works will impact traffic on busy M9 near Grangemouth and Polmont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to replace a fence on a busy motorway is expected to last two months.

BEAR Scotland is to replace approximately 1000 metres of boundary fence on the southbound M9 between Junctions 5 and 4, near Grangemouth and Polmont, in an investment by Transport Scotland worth £75,000.

Vegetation clearance and fencing replacement work will begin on Monday, October 7 and is expected to continue for eight weeks.

Work will take place during the day from Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works on the M9 are expected to last for eight weeks. Pic: Contributed

For the safety of workers and road users during the works, the hard shoulder on two sections of the M9 southbound will be closed until works are completed.

The works have been programmed after the bird nesting season, in order to limit impact on local wildlife.

To reduce the project’s environmental impact, all existing fencing materials will be recycled.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These upgrades to the boundary fence along the M9 will improve safety for both road users and local communities.

“We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”