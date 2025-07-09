Motorists told to avoid section of M9 after accident

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 9th Jul 2025, 07:45 BST
Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route this morning after an accident closed part of the M9.

The M9 northbound is currently closed between Junctions 4 at Lathallan and Junction 7 at the Kincardine Bridge turn off.

It follows a one vehicle incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The M9 northbound between junctions 4 and 7 remain closed following a crash involving one vehicle which happened around 4.30am this morning.

A section of the M9 is currently closed. Pic: National Worldplaceholder image
A section of the M9 is currently closed. Pic: National World

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.”

Drivers reported seeing a vehicle off the carriageway and down the embankment.

There are currently no reports of injuries to those involved.

