Motorists told to avoid section of M9 after accident
Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route this morning after an accident closed part of the M9.
The M9 northbound is currently closed between Junctions 4 at Lathallan and Junction 7 at the Kincardine Bridge turn off.
It follows a one vehicle incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The M9 northbound between junctions 4 and 7 remain closed following a crash involving one vehicle which happened around 4.30am this morning.
“Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.”
Drivers reported seeing a vehicle off the carriageway and down the embankment.
There are currently no reports of injuries to those involved.
