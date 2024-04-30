Motorists face ten weeks of disruption as safety improvements carried out on Avon Gorge junction
Works started on the busy junction of the A801 and A706 on the West Lothian side of the gorge on Monday, April 29 and are expected to take until mid July to complete.
The works are to allow for the installation of traffic signals at the junction.
Diversions are in place, with motorists from the Falkirk area facing a detour via Linlithgow while HGVs face a longer diversion via the M9 and M8 due to the diversion route including a height restriction due to a low bridge.
A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said that while the works are taking place a road closure and speed restriction may be in place on the route along with two or three way temporary traffic lights.
They said: “This is essential to allow the contractor, WI & A Gilbert Ltd, to carry out the works whilst considering a safe method of working within the available road width.
"The A801 and A706 will be closed and a 30mph speed restriction in place on the A801, A706, B792 and B8047 for junction signalisation works.
"West Lothian Council would like to take this opportunity to ask for your understanding and co-operation during the course of the works and to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused.”
Full details of the diversions can be found on the West Lothian Council website here
