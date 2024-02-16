Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of phased roadworks on the M90 over nine weeks will begin on Monday, February 19.

This follows last year’s successful trial of a new system of moveable automated barriers to allow M90 traffic to be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge more rapidly, should the Queensferry Crossing need to be closed for any reason.

Work was completed in January to set out the positions of new intelligent road studs that will light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route, removing the need to manually lay out traffic cones.

Four nights of work, north and south of the Queensferry Crossing, will start on Monday to maximise the lifespan of new road studs.

The Queensferry Crossing will not be closed during the latest phase of work; however, local diversions will be in place for traffic using the M90 north and south of the bridge.

Four nights of resurfacing works north and south of the Queensferry Crossing will begin on Monday, to maximise the lifespan of the new road studs. Road closures with local diversions will be required.

This will be followed by installation of the intelligent road studs themselves, with two weeks of overnight works beginning on Monday, February 26, again requiring road closures with local diversions.

In March and April the automated barriers will be upgraded with new components to allow the system on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing to be operated by a single button, further reducing the time it will take to divert traffic.

Various lane and road closures will be required, with two weeks of works on the south side commencing on March 11, followed by another two weeks on the north side from April 8.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “This new system will dramatically reduce the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“Last year we carried out a successful trial of the automated vehicle restraint barriers and we’re now ready to install intelligent road studs and upgrade the control system so that it can be deployed at the touch of a single button. These improvements will further reduce the time it takes to open the diversion route, should this be required.

“Once these works are complete, we’ll carry out another full trial of the system later in the year.”

Road users using the Queensferry Crossing or Forth Road Bridge during these works are encouraged to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website at www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

BEAR Scotland is leading the project as part of its responsibility for the South East Trunk Road Network on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Tarmac is responsible for the surfacing, Clearview Intelligence is responsible for the installation of the new intelligent road studs and SPIE for the upgrade of the automated barrier system.