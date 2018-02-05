Misery for commuters due to East Coast train disruption

Commuters face delays this morning as a number of trains throughout Scotland and beyond, including vital services to London, are disrupted by a signalling fault,

The signal points failure between Edinburgh and Newcastle was reported this morning, with swathes of the East Coast mainline now out of commission until at least noon.

National Rail warned that services will be cancelled, delayed, or revised until the signal failure is resolved.

Among the services affected are the Virgin Trains East Coast services from Edinburgh to London Kings Cross, and the popular route between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

CrossCountry services between Edinburgh and Plymouth, and Glasgow to York, Birmingham and Plymouth, are also subjected to delays, with travellers on those services advised to use Virgin Train services to Birmingham.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers can use their tickets on Scotrail services after 9am, and can use the Transpennine express to get to Carlisle from Edinburgh to continue their journey.

Twitter users voiced their frustration over the cancellations, with one writing: “So much for getting the early train. No signals in the Berwick area, all trains cancelled! Looks like a bus to Edinburgh.”

Another added: “This is getting far too common. It was only last Wednesday when again all trains were delayed/cancelled between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

In a further blow, another signalling fault in Kirkcaldy led to delays to Scotrail trains between Glenrothes and Edinburgh.