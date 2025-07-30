Midland Bluebird simplifying bus tickets as Falkirk mum reveals daughter charged higher fare

A bus operator is making improvements to its ticketing system in a bid to simplify travel for passengers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move was revealed after a Falkirk mum said her daughter was not charged the cheapest fare as she travelled from her home to Dollar.

Andrea Re said after her 13-year-old daughter lost her Young Scot card she had to pay the fare until the replacement arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she was charged £7.45 for a child return from Falkirk to Dollar when previously a four-week season had only cost around £45.

Midland Bluebird is looking at a improving its ticketing system. Pic: Contributed

She contacted bus operator Midland Bluebird who said the fare was correct as she was travelling between two zones, but added: “You can get a Forth Valley day saver for a child which would be £4.20. I would advise that your daughter when boarding the bus requests for the day saver instead of a return ticket.”

The mum questioned why her daughter had not been given the cheaper ticket when she boarded the bus, adding: “You would have thought the driver is there to advise people correctly. How is one supposed to know considering that the information is not available anywhere.”

However, she was told by the bus company that “day savers are on our app/website, drivers will advise tickets if someone is unaware however if someone asks the driver for a ticket directly then they will issue this”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she asked for her complaint to be escalated, Midland Bluebird revealed that it was “currently programming the ticket machines to ensure they only provide customers with the most economical ticket option for their journey. Given the variety of single and return fares available on our routes, this process may require some time to finalise”.

While welcoming the move, Andrea added: “The main point on why the driver charges you the ‘wrong’ fare is never really addressed.”

A spokesperson for Midland Bluebird said: “We offer a range of fares designed to give our customers the best possible value when travelling across Falkirk, Forth Valley and beyond.

"In this case, where free concessionary travel via the Young Scot card was not available, our Child DaySaver ticket would have been cheaper than a standard return fare, and we’re sorry this wasn’t flagged at the time of purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our drivers are encouraged to highlight better value ticket options whenever possible, and they do this regularly. However, during busy periods with high numbers of passengers boarding and alighting, there isn’t always the time to have a full conversation about the best fare for each journey. It is also important that we don’t inadvertently offer a ticket that may not be valid for part of a passenger’s planned journey – something we’ve occasionally seen in the past.”

They added: “To help address these challenges, we’ve recently begun work on enhancing our ticketing system. The aim is to assist drivers to identify and offer the best-value ticket at the time of boarding.

"We hope this will make the process simpler and quicker for customers and support our drivers in delivering the best service possible.”