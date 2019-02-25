Man dies following lorry accident in Grangemouth

Police have confirmed that the male pedestrian who was involved in a collision with a lorry in Grangemouth earlier today has died from his injuries.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the scene of the accident which occurred at around 8.40am on Wood Street.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for “significant injuries” but later passed away.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out by police but has now reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded to Wood Street, Grangemouth at around 8.40am on Monday February 25 following a serious road collision involving a male pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

“The man sustained significant injuries as a result of this incident and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he sadly passed away.

“Road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident number 646 of the 25th February.”

The spokesman added that no further details could be released until next of kin had been informed.

Witnesses are asked to contact police by calling 101.