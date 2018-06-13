Man, 72, dies following crash on A9

A 72-year-old man has died after a crash on the A9.

Police have confirmed a passenger of a Mercedes E Class car which collided with a lorry at Balhaddie yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon suffered serious injuries and was prounounced dead at the scene.

A 71-year-old man driving the Mercedes was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.

The accident took place at 12.50pm around one mile from the Shell Service Station, heading towards Stirling.

After colliding with the HGV, the vehicle also struck a Vauxhall Astra.

The road was closed for around six hours while officers conducted inquiries at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died as a result of this collision and Police Scotland will continue to provide them with all the support and assistance they require.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we are keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A9 on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed what happened.

“I am particularly keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage who may have recorded the collision.

“In addition, anyone with any other relevant information is also asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Stirling via 101, quoting incident number 1704 of Tuesday, June 12.