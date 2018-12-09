Man, 56, dies in early morning Alloa collision

A 56-year-old man was killed in a road collision just west of the Muirside roundabout in Tullibody, Alloa, at 6am this morning.

The victim, who had been on foot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was fully closed to allow a crash scene investigation to take place.

Police say a red Renault Captur car was involved in the collision.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison of the Roads Policing Team said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact us on the 101 number.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving on the B9140 road, which is the Tullibody bypass, at around 6 am this morning.

“Callers should quote the reference number 1112 9/12 when they call.”