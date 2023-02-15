Maintenance work leads to cancelled services for Falkirk rail passengers
ScotRail has announced essential engineering work will be taking place this weekend which will lead to the cancellation of a number of services.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 12:51pm
On Sunday, February 19 works impact Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh – via Falkirk High – services with trains being unable to call at Croy and Falkirk High.
Trains will call additionally at Falkirk Grahamston and will have amended departure and arrival times at Glasgow Queen Street.
Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Linlithgow – calling at Croy, Falkirk High and Polmont.