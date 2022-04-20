M9 slip road closure to remove debris from bridge

A busy slip road on the M9 is to be closed at the weekend to allow debris to be removed.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 1:40 pm

The northbound slip road from the A84 onto M9 Junction 10 will close on Sunday, April 24, from 6.00am to 3.00pm, to a remove watercourse debris that is trapped against the bridge that carries the motorway over the River Forth.

Traffic wishing to join the M9 northbound from the A84 will be directed onto the M9 southbound to turn at M9 Junction 9 Pirnhall Roundabout.

Tommy Deans, network manager for south east Scotland, said: “It is essential to close this slip road on Sunday to allow safe access to remove trapped debris at the M9 River Forth Bridge.

“The debris will be removed using rope access and cranes, so we’ve scheduled the works during the day for the safety of our operatives.

Motorists should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.”

