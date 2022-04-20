M9 slip road closure to remove debris from bridge

The northbound slip road from the A84 onto M9 Junction 10 will close on Sunday, April 24, from 6.00am to 3.00pm, to a remove watercourse debris that is trapped against the bridge that carries the motorway over the River Forth.

Traffic wishing to join the M9 northbound from the A84 will be directed onto the M9 southbound to turn at M9 Junction 9 Pirnhall Roundabout.

The closure happens this weekend

Tommy Deans, network manager for south east Scotland, said: “It is essential to close this slip road on Sunday to allow safe access to remove trapped debris at the M9 River Forth Bridge.

“The debris will be removed using rope access and cranes, so we’ve scheduled the works during the day for the safety of our operatives.