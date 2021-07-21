M9 roadworks: Weekend work planned near Linlithgow Loch

A section of the northbound M9 near Linlithgow Loch is set to benefit from a £450,000 of resurfacing work.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:00 am

It gets underway on Friday and will be carried out across the weekend.

Traffic Scotland said a contraflow system will be in operation with vehicles restricted to single lane until work ends at 6:00am on Monday.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “The improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.”

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

