M9 roadworks: Weekend work planned near Linlithgow Loch
A section of the northbound M9 near Linlithgow Loch is set to benefit from a £450,000 of resurfacing work.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:00 am
It gets underway on Friday and will be carried out across the weekend.
Traffic Scotland said a contraflow system will be in operation with vehicles restricted to single lane until work ends at 6:00am on Monday.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “The improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.”