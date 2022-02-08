M9 roadworks: Three overnight closures for southbound traffic announced

The £200,000 will closed for three evenings to allow work to be completed between Junctions 3 and 5.

BEAR Scotland is planning to renew approximately 0.7 kilometres of the trunk road.

The southbound carriageway will be closed from 7:30pm until 06:00am on the nights of Tuesday, February 15, Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers will face overnight diversions next week

A diversion route will be signposted via the A905, A904, A993 and A803, adding an estimated eight minutes and 1.4 miles to affected journeys.

Due to the depth of construction, one lane of the southbound M9 will be closed during the day on Wednesday 16th to allow adequate cooling time for materials.

The hard shoulder will be utilised to ensure two lanes remain open to traffic.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the M9.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.