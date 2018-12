Drivers have been warned of possible delays on the M9 due to roadworks.

One lane will be open in each direction between Junction 8 Hill of Kinnaird and Junction 9 Bannockburn until 3.30pm today (Wednesday) to allow for the works to be carried out.

Traffic Scotland posted a Tweet this morning saying traffic was queueing northbound but moving well in the opposite direction.

Follow @trafficscotland on Twitter or go to the Traffic Scotland website to keep up-to-date.