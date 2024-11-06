Motorists are being warned that parts of the M9 will be closed next week but the work will bring motorway improvements.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will close two sections of the M9 overnight to carry out resurfacing works that will create smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

The M9 Junction 9 southbound off-slip near Plean will be closed for three nights of resurfacing works beginning Wednesday, November 13 between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.

A signed diversion route will be in place for traffic exiting the M9 at Junction 9. The route will guide traffic along the M9 and M876, turning at M876 Junction 3 (Bowtrees) and returning to the M9 at Junction 9 northbound off-slip. This diversion will add approximately 15 minutes and 14.5 miles to the journey.

The M9 will be closed southbound overnight for three nights at junctions 9. Pic: Contributed

The M9 southbound carriageway between Junction 9 and Junction 8 will also be closed for three nights of resurfacing works beginning Monday, November 18 between 7.30pm and 6am.

The signed diversion route will be in place for traffic travelling between Junctions 9 and 8 on the M9, via the A91, A9, M876 Junction 2 eastbound on-slip, and onto the M876. This diversion will add approximately eight minutes and 2.1 miles to the journey.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: "It is essential for safety that we close these sections of carriageway while resurfacing takes place.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however, we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding."

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland or on X at @trafficscotland.