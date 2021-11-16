M9 lanes and slip roads to close overnight for emergency joint repair works

The measures will be introduced overnight on the M9 at Junction 10 Craigforth this evening (Tuesday, November 16).

The closures will allow BEAR Scotland to carry out emergency joint repair works where the motorway bridges over the River Forth near Stirling.

The northbound on-slip at M9 Junction 10 will be closed from 8am-6am and northbound traffic on the M9 will be restricted to a single lane in the hard shoulder.

Lanes and slip roads will close overnight tonight (Tuesday) for emergency joint repair works on the M9 at Junction 10. Picture: John Devlin.

Traffic wishing to join the M9 northbound at Junction 10 will be diverted via M9 Junction 9.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close this slip road during these emergency repairs, however, we’ve arranged for work to take place overnight to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Real-time journey information is available from www.trafficscotland.org or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.